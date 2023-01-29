Chhattisgarh: Police recover huge cache of weapons after encounter with Naxals in Kanker

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 29 (ANI): As many as 26 different types of equipment were recovered after an encounter broke out between the Chhattisgarh police and Naxalites in the forests in Kanker district, the officials informed on Sunday.

After the encounter, the Naxalites fled from the site, looking at a much larger number of security personnel, the officials said.



The incident happened in the Useli forests in the Amabeda area, which is around 20 km from the Kanker district headquarters of Chhattisgarh.

The District Reserve Guard (DRG) DRG team reached Amabeda police station in the morning and recovered several types of equipment like batteries, solar plates and jerkins.

Incidentally, this is the first Naxal incident this year. (ANI)

