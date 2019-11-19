Chhattisgarh: Police recover three IEDs in Bijapur, suspect role of Naxals

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh police recovered three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) at a market in the Gangalur village of Bijapur district on Tuesday.

The police suspect that the explosives were planted by Naxalites.

All the three IEDs were safely diffused by the security forces, said IG Bastar P Sundarraj.

The search operation is currently underway. (ANI)

