Chhattisgarh: Police releases 3 tortoises from legal custody

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday released three tortoises, which were kept in the legal custody from the last four years, into the Shivnath River in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district.

The tortoises were released on the directions of the Rajnandgaon District Court.

"In 2015, the police had arrested six persons for using tortoises for the black magic. While the accused were granted bail, the tortoises were kept in a plastic tank for four years," said Rajesh Sahu, Basantpur station in-charge.

After the court orders, the wildlife department and the local police released them into the river. (ANI)