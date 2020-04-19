Chhattisgarh Police sends dead body of UP man based in Bhilai to Meerut

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 19 (ANI): In the wake of lockdown, Chhattisgarh Police on Sunday sent the dead body of a person who originally belonged to Meerut and was working in the Bhilai Steel Plant to his native place on an ambulance after he died here.

The family of Vikas Kumar Singh, a resident of Meerut, gave the information to Chhattisgarh Police about Singh's death through the UP Police.

The UP Police tweeted to the Chhattisgarh Police that Singh who was working at the Steel Plant died accidentally in Bhilai. It was not possible for the family to reach Bhilai during the lockdown. Therefore, UP Police requested Chhattisgarh Police on Twitter to send Singh's body by an ambulance to his home in Meerut so that his family members can perform the last rites in his hometown.

On receiving information of the tweet, Chhattisgarh DGP DM Awasthi asked Durg SSP Ajay Yadav to make arrangements to take the body to Meerut. On Saturday night, SSP Yadav instructed the subordinates to complete the formalities.

As soon as all formalities were completed this morning, Durg police provided an ambulance and sent the body to Meerut, giving travel permission through all the states on the way. (ANI)

