Chhattisgarh: Primary school teacher found drunk in classroom

(Chhattisgarh) [India], July 30 (ANI): A primary school teacher was allegedly found in an inebriated state in a classroom full of students on Monday in Turangkhar primary in Jashpur district. A viral video of locals waking up the teacher in the classroom had recently surfaced on the Internet.

In the video, Ajaydan Minj, a primary teacher in Turangkhar Primary School is seen sleeping with his head down in the classroom. After being confronted by the locals, the teacher consistently denied consuming alcohol.

A local said, "A teacher was found drunk in the class and was sleeping with his head down on the table. The students informed us and we went to the school and somehow woke him up. We demand strictest possible action against him."

On the incident, the District Education Officer said, Bala Ram Dhruva said that a report on the incident is awaited and the department will initiate action based on the report.

"Investigation is underway, action will be taken once the report comes", said Bala Ram Dhruva. (ANI)

