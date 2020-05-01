Chhattisgarh: Raigarh medical college gets coronavirus testing approval

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 1: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur on Thursday approved testing facility for coronavirus at Government Medical College, Raigarh.

AIIMS Director Dr Nitin M Nagarkar said, "Approval has been given to Raigarh Medical College to start Covid-19 test at their microbiology lab as per Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines. Now, Chhattisgarh has four Covid-19 testing facilities-one each at Jagdalpur, Raigarh and two at Raipur medical college including AIIMS."

"It will increase total sample testing capacity", he added. (ANI)

