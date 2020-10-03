Chhattisgarh ranks second in country in terms of growth in GST collection, J-K bags top slot

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India), October 3 (ANI): Chhattisgarh has recorded second highest growth in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection as compared to the other states, according to the latest GST collection data issued by the Union Finance Ministry.

Amid coronavirus crisis in the country, Chhattisgarh has secured second position with 24% hike in GST collection. The GST collection for the state stood at Rs 1841 crore for September 2020 as compared to Rs 1490 crore for September last year. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's decisions for the economic growth of Chhattisgarh during the corona crisis have begun to yield positive results.



Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) bagged the top spot in terms of growth in tax collection.

As per the official press release, Rajasthan and Haryana's tax collection went up by 17% and 15% respectively. Delhi registered a growth of 7% in its GST collection. While Gujarat tax collection stood at 6% and Punjab's growth was 5% in the GST collection.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded a growth of 4% and Uttar Pradesh's tax collection has gone up by 0.5%. (ANI)

