Chhattisgarh records 4.04 points dip in Annual Parasite Incidence in last 5 years

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 18 (ANI): In the last five years, Chhattisgarh has recorded a decline of 4.04 points in the Annual Parasite Incidence (API), according to data released by the state government.

"In the year 2015, an average of 5.21 persons per 1,000 population used to suffer from malaria. It has reduced to just 1.17 in the last five years. In the year 2005, the average annual number of malaria patients per thousand population in the state was eight. The figure reached 6.14 in 2010, 5.21 in 2015, and has now come down to only 1.17," said Dr Priyanka Shukla, MD, National Health Mission (NHM).

There has been a widespread impact of the Malaria Free Bastar Campaign and the Malaria Free Chhattisgarh Campaign in the state. With the effective operation of both these campaigns by the NHM, Chhattisgarh, the number of malaria victims is steadily declining.



"Under the Malaria-Free Bastar campaign, in seven districts of Bastar division, 14.06 lakh people have been screened for malaria in the first phase, 23.75 lakh in the second phase and 10.58 lakh in the third phase," she added.

"During this period, 64,646 people were found to be suffering from malaria in the first phase, 30, 076 in the second phase and 14,828 people in the third phase," Shukla said.

After the success of the Malaria-Free Bastar campaign, the Malaria-Free Chhattisgarh campaign has been started to free the entire state from malaria. (ANI)

