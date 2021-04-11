Chhattisgarh reports 14,098 fresh COVID-19 cases

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Chhattisgarh reported 14,098 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state Health Department on Saturday.

With this, the total COVID cases in the state surged to 4,32,776 including 85,860 active cases and 3,42,139 total discharges. However, the total death toll escalated to 4,777 including the new deaths.

"Ten States including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 82.82 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states", as per the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.



The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 72.23 per cent of India's total active cases.

As a sign of relief, India has scaled another peak in its effort to contain the COVID-19 virus with the administration of more than 100 million (10 crores) vaccines to its citizens. The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 10,12,84,282 as per the provisional report 08:00 pm today.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday stated that the state has COVID-19 vaccination stock for two days only.

"Chhattisgarh has received 35.83 lakh vaccine doses so far. Presently, we have stock of 4.83 lakh doses which can last for 2 days. We have requested the Central government to provide vaccine doses for seven days so that the vaccination drive continues to run smoothly," said Baghel on Friday. (ANI)

