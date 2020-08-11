Chhattisgarh reports 427 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 427 new COVID-19 positive cases and three deaths, as per the state health department.

With these new cases, the tally of people infected with the virus in the state has climbed to 12,625 including 3,509 active cases, 9,017 discharges and 99 deaths.

India reported 62,064 coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total count of cases over 22 lakh.



The day's death toll also crossed the thousand mark to 1,007 with the cumulative toll going up to 44,386.

Union Health Ministry said that the country's COVID-19 count includes 6,34,945 active cases and 15,35,744 cured/discharged/migrated patients.



It said that the COVID-19 recoveries crossed the 15 lakh mark with the highest single-day recoveries of 54,859 in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

