Chhattisgarh reports 51 new COVID-19 cases, state tally reaches 498

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 1 (ANI): 51 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 498, said state Health Department.

At present, there are, 383 active cases while 114 people have been discharged in the state so far.

According to the health department, so far one person has succumbed to the infection in the state.

India recorded the highest ever spike in COVID-19 cases as 8,380 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's corona count to 1,82,143, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday. (ANI)

