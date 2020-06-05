Chhattisgarh reports 93 new COVID-19 cases, state tally reaches 773

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 93 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 773, said the State Health Department.

According to the health department, today, 17 people were discharged in the state. In total 206 people have been cured or discharged in the state.

While a total of two people succumbed to the infection.

India saw a record single-day spike of 9,304 COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total count of cases above 2.16 lakh. (ANI)

