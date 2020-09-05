Chhattisgarh road accident: Death toll rises to 8, Naveen Patnaik announces ex-gratia for next of kin

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 5 (ANI): One person who was injured in a bus-truck collision in Chhattisgarh's Cheri Khedi area succumbed to the injuries, taking the death toll to eight, informed Director General of Police, Odisha on Saturday.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of the labourers who lost their lives and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

Earlier today, a bus transporting labourers from Ganjam district here to Gujarat's Surat, collided with a truck at Cheri Khedi, according to Ajay Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). At the time, seven people died while seven others were injured.

Patnaik also directed Rural Development and Labour Minister Sushant Singh to immediately proceed to Raipur to extend necessary assistance to the victims of the accident, as per a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

The incident took place at 3:30 am this morning. The injured were admitted to Ambedkar hospital in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

