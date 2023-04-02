Chhattisgarh: Security forces arrest three naxals in Kanker

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 2 (ANI): A joint team of police and DRG arrested three naxals in insurgency-hit Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

According to police, the arrested naxals were identified as Samund alias Suman Singh Anchala (42), Sanjay Kumar Usendi (27) and Parasram Dhangul (55).

"Acting on a precise tip-off about the presence of naxals, the joint team launched an operation and succeeded in arresting three insurgents from the forest under Koyelibeda police station limits," said Antagarh Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Khoman Sinha.

"The arrested naxals have been allegedly indulged in several incidents including torching vehicles engaged in construction works, setting towers on fire, and assaulting people by branding them as police informers and others," added ASP Sinha.



According to the ASP, the arrested persons were lower rank cadres. Initially, the trio attempted to flee the spot but security forces managed to nab them after a short chase.

"The arrested naxals were produced before a local court in the district from where they were sent to judicial custody," the ASP said.



A dozen vehicles engaged in road construction work in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh were set ablaze by a group of Naxals on the intervening night of March 19-20, informed police.

The damaged vehicles include two earthmoving machines, two bulldozers and eight tractors.

The incident took place on the intervening night of March 19-20 near village Alparas and Gundul under Koyelibeda police station limits, Bastar Range IG, P Sundarraj said.

A total of 12 vehicles engaged in the construction of a 2-kilometre road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) were set on fire, the official added.

As per police, a large number of Naxals stormed the site of road construction and torched the vehicles. The rebels allegedly abducted the labourers and released them later, according to police sources.

The contractor had not informed the local police before starting the work at the sensitive location, said a police officer.

Upon learning about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the matter. (ANI)

