Chhattisgarh: Security forces defuse IED planted by Naxals

Batrali (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): An IED planted by Naxals was on Tuesday defused by the security forces on-road between Batrali and Bawnimari village in Chhattisgarh.

According to the Chhatisgarh Police statement, the special operation to defuse the IED, weighing five kgs, was launched by forces at 5:35 am today.

"No damage to our party has been reported," it read.

The Naxals often trigger IED blasts to target security personnel in the state. (ANI)

