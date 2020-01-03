Chhattisgarh: Six hospitalised after toxic gas leak in Bhilai steel plant

Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Six people were hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas leaked in the Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh on Friday.

"The incident took place at around 2 am owing to material slippage inside Bhilai steel plant's blast furnace no. 8, pressure increased inside the furnace and got released through the drain pot of hydraulic U seal that is installed for such purposes," read an official statement.

"One loco operator and two shunting staff who were inside the locomotive that was positioned below the U seal got affected by the gas released. Gas monitors installed in the area also signalled the presence of gas," the statement added.

The affected persons were immediately taken to the main medical post at the plant.

Those affected have been identified as Abhishekh Anand, K Nagraj, Balkrishna, Santosh Kumar and Kalidas - all RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service) personnel, and Rajesh Kumar, DGM, Bhilai Steel Plant.

All the six affected persons are out of danger and the leak has been controlled. (ANI)

