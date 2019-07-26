Chhattisgarh: Smuggled turtles forced to live in water tank since 4 yrs, case pending before court

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Three turtles are forced to live in a small water tank from the last four years here as the case of their smuggling is pending before the court.

The police in 2015 had caught six men for smuggling these turtles under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA) 1972, from Mahamaya Chowk. The police arrested the men while they were performing black magic with the use of turtles.

Later, these turtles were handed over the Forest Department who are taking care of the species from the past few years.

"We are waiting for the court's order. The decision to move these turtles from the tank will only be taken once the judicature gives the final decision on the pending matter. These turtles have been kept in a water tank from the past four years," said RK Sahu, Basantpur Police Station. (ANI)

