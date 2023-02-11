Chhattisgarh: Specially-abled people making electronic devices under Mukhyamantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 11 (ANI): A group of specially-abled people are making electronic devices to get financially independent under Mukhyamantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district.

The group is very enthusiastic and they work at 'DigiAbled' centre, which started in the district in 2016. They are making LED bulbs, street lights, tubelight, bluetooth speakers and many other electronic devices under this skill development scheme.

There is a lot of demand for the 9 Watt LED bulb which is named 'Jashdeep' by the group. The district administration is, however, planning to increase the production of electronic products by imparting training to more specially-abled people.

A differently-abled girl, Silmina Tigga had no hands since birth. Despite her disability, she completed her class 10th studies and also did computer classes.

She, said, "After training here for the last one year, I am making bluetooth devices here. I earn around Rs 5000 a month. I am very happy because I have started earning money from my hard work. I want to continue working here and making more devices."



Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was also very impressed seeing their self-confidence.

Assistant Director of Mukhyamantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana Jashpur district, Prakash Yadav told ANI, "Digiable is an initiative of the Jashpur district administration under which the specially-abled people of the district are making electronic devices to get financially empowered. A group of around 10 specially-abled people in which a few who are trained under Mukhyamantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana formed and they make electronic products like LED bulbs, inverter bulb, power banks, bluetooth devices, etc."



"Once the products are ready, they are sold in the market. The money received is utilised in collecting raw materials and in salary distribution. In this way, the physically-challenged people of the district are getting financially empowered. Recently, Chairman of Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra appreciated the initiative which motivated us and gave us an inspiration to take forward this initiative," Yadav said, adding that the skilled differently-abled people of the Center sold goods worth Rs 7.50 Lakh so far.

Differently-abled worker Rajesh Lakda, who also works as a salesman, said, "After the tweet of Anand Mahindra, we are receiving a lot of calls which make us feel happy that people recognise us. I want all the unemployed disabled people to come here at DigiAbled centre and get training.

"I am married and have a child. After getting training here at DigiAbled, we are making LED bulbs, street lights and other electronic items. I look after the sales of the product in the market. A portion of the money received after sales of the product is kept separate for raw materials and the remaining money is distributed as salaries," Lakda added.

"Kunal Gupta, technical trainer partner of Livelihood College and Tushar Gupta are helping us to design new devices and provide technical support to improve the electric products made here. Under their supervision we are working better," he added. (ANI)

