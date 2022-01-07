Chhattisgarh: Surajpur district health department gears up for COVID-19 Third Wave

Surajpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 7 (ANI): In view of rising COVID-19 cases, Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district health department has been upgraded for the incoming third wave.

While speaking to ANI, Gaurav Singh, District Collector, said, " In view of rising COVID-19 cases, Surajpur district health department has made functional about 600 oxygen beds, 60 ventilator beds. There are also 20,000 medical kits for adults and 5,000 for kids in stock. These are ready to be used when required."







"We have also upgraded the district hospital. We have 100 seater and 300 seater hostels in the range of 100 meters in different blocks of primary health centres. In the case of emergency, we will use them too with the medical professionals," he added.

Meena Soni, in charge of Medical Officer, PSC Basdei, Surajpur, said, "We are making a ward of 50 beds which will be used as COVID-19 extension. We are fully prepared to tackle it."

Meanwhile, India reported 1,17,100 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 7.74 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. With this, the country's COVID-19 case tally has gone up to 3,52,26,386. According to Health Ministry, the country has so far reported 3,007 cases of Omicron of which 1,199 have been recovered. (ANI).

