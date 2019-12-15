Chhattisgarh: Teacher arrested for sexually harassing Class VIII girls

Janjgir (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): A teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing his eighth standard female students in Akaltara area of the district.

A case was registered on Saturday under Section 354 of IPC and Section 4 of POCSO on the complaint of several girl students of the eighth standard of Podibhata Government Middle school at Akaltara against their teacher Chedilal Sharma.

Parul Mathur, Superintendent of Police, Janjgir, said: "He was harassing girls and asking them to kiss and hug him in return for signing a scholarship form." (ANI)

