Chhattisgarh: Three-member committee formed to probe phone-tapping

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday directed to form a three-member committee under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Home to look into the matter of phone-tapping.

The committee will conduct a detailed investigation of the complaints and present a report within one month.

"The complaints regarding smartphone tapping indicate a violation of freedom of citizens," said Baghel.

Other members of the committee will include Inspector General of Police, Raipur, and Director, Public Relations.

The Inspector General of Police will provide all necessary assistance to the committee. (ANI)

