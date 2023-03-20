Chhattisgarh to establish Sheep Husbandry, Wool Promotion Board: CM Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday announced the foundation of the Sheep Husbandry and Wool Promotion Board in response to public demand in the state.

The CM stated that the shepherd community has a distinct identity in the entire country including Chhattisgarh and that the shepherd society is already well-known among all.

CM Baghel was addressing the annual convention of Jheria Gadaria (Pal, Dhangar) Samaj organized at Late Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium in the state capital.

He also stated that the state administration is working on developing a program to benefit people in society, including poor, labourers, and farmers.

In addition, Rs 50 lakh was granted for the construction of a social building at Mahadev Ghat.

In the session, the people of Gadariya Samaj felicitated the CM by making him wear a self-made khumri and blankets. Prior to this, the CM also honoured outstanding and talented persons of the society in the programme.

While addressing the annual session of Gadaria Samaj, CM Baghel said, "The problem of traditional labour is growing as a result of modern industries, and Gadaria Samaj is also concerned."

"The administration is dedicated to the development of all segments of society, including the Jheria Gadaria society. Wherever sheep are raised, such families and their children will be given weaving training using traditional and modern machines, as well as information on new sheep and goat husbandry techniques," he added.



Chief Minister said that all possible help would be given to the youth of the Jheria-Gadariya community for their traditional business and industry.

He said, "For this, they would be provided land and facilities like electricity at a concessional rate."

"Like other societies, the Gadariya Samaj would also be given land at a concessional rate in Nava Raipur," the CM added.

The Chief Minister mentioned in the session that under the State Government Rural Industrial Park (RIPA), a provision of Rs 600 crore has been made in the budget to make the villagers economically empowered through traditional businesses as well as small businesses.

He also said, "Under 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' a large number of women and villagers are working to make vermicompost by purchasing cow dung. Gauthans are also becoming financially empowered by joining other businesses including goat rearing, poultry, etc. Now the work of making paint from cow dung has also started in Gauthans, apart from this the work of power generation is also being done."

Stating that it is the priority of the government to provide employment to rural and urban unemployed youth, CM Baghel said, "For this purpose, new and modern trades are being opened in ITI."

"The state government has also made a provision in the budget to give an unemployment allowance of Rs 2,500 to the unemployed youth of the state from this financial year. Now, along with unemployment allowance, youth will also be given training for business and industry in subjects of their interest."

Food and Culture Minister Amarjeet Bhagat also addressed the program.

On this occasion, the Mayor of Municipal Corporation Raipur Aijaz Dhebar, the President of Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation Girish Dewangan, the President of Sarva Gadaria Samaj Lakshmi Prasad Mahato, the State President of Jheria-Gadaria Samaj Milan Dhangar and a large number of community officials and people were present. (ANI)

