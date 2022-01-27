Chhattisgarh to give Rs 20,000 each to first 2 daughters of labour families under 'Noni Sashaktikaran Sahayata Yojana'

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Chhattisgarh government on Thursday decided to give financial assistance of Rs 20,000 each to the first two daughters of labour families for their education, employment, and marriage under "Noni Sashaktikaran Sahayata Yojana".

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has made the announcement in this regard on the occasion of Republic Day.

To apply for this scheme, the applicant labour must be a permanent resident of Chhattisgarh and registered with the Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, as per an official statement issued by the State government.

Meanwhile, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the State government has taken several concrete steps to encourage women empowerment including protecting the rights of women of the state, providing them better educational and health facilities, and undertaking initiatives to make them self-reliant. The government is constantly working to connect women with government schemes and make them self-reliant.

Taking a step ahead, the state government has decided to launch "Noni Sashaktikaran Sahayata Yojana" under which financial assistance of Rs 20,000 each will be provided to the first two adult and unmarried daughters of the eligible beneficiary labour, the statement read.



According to the statement, the incentive amount will be transferred lump sum to the bank accounts of the daughters of the eligible beneficiary. It is mandatory to have a bank account and mobile number of the applicant. This amount can also be used for the education of daughters, employment, skill upgradation, self-employment, and their marriage.

Besides, one or both the parents of the girl child should be validly registered with the labour board at least one year ago.

In this scheme, the dependent daughter, for whom the application has been made, should not be a registered beneficiary of any other department or BOC board.

Under this scheme, the Labor Inspector in the District Labor Office, after verification of the application by the Sub-Inspector of Labor, will be able to submit the application to the Assistant Labor Commissioner, Labor Officer, or Assistant Labor Officers as per rules.

Thereafter, the state government will provide assistance of Rs 20,000 each to the eligible beneficiaries. It is noteworthy that the beneficiaries registered in Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will get the benefit of this scheme. The application process for the implementation of this scheme will be started soon, it added. (ANI)

