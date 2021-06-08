Chhattisgarh to provide free rice to BPL ration card holders for 5 months

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday announced free distribution of rice to all Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration card holders for five months from July to November.

Additionally, other ration card holders will be provided with an additional quantity of rice under the State Food Security Act, equivalent to the PM Poor Welfare Scheme.



"This announcement of Chief Minister would benefit nearly 2,51,46,000 beneficiaries of 67,90,987 ration cards," the state government stated.

The Chhattisgarh Government started free distribution of rice to the poor and needy families under PDS from May.

"This decision would greatly benefit ration card holders of 'antyoday', 'priority', 'annapoorna', 'destitute', 'disable' categories. Moreover, all the beneficiaries of State Food Security Act would be provided rice in quantity equivalent to Prime Minister Poor Welfare Scheme," the government added. (ANI)

