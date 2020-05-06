Chhattisgarh to remain in lockdown on all Saturdays, Sundays in May

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Chhattisgarh will remain in lockdown on all Saturdays and Sundays in May in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 .

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has given his nod to Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu's suggestion that the state should remain in lockdown on all the weekends this month, according to an official release.

However, he has asked that essential services should continue to operate during this lockdown.

The ongoing nationwide lockdown will end on May 17.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced the extension of lockdown in the state to May 29. (ANI)

