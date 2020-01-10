Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Two District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans were injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals at Sukma-Bijapur border.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Chhattisgarh: Two DRG jawans injured in exchange of fire with Naxals
ANI | Updated: Jan 10, 2020 16:31 IST
