Chhattisgarh: Two held with deer horns valued at Rs 2.50 lakh in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Two alleged smugglers have been arrested with two deer horns, valued around Rs 2.50 lakh, in Raipur here, police said.

The accused have been identified as Wazir Sheikh (37) and Atif Ahmed Ansari (37).

Detailing the incident, Archana Dhurandar, Civil Lines Station House Officer (SHO) said, "Based on a tip-off, a joint team of police and Anti Crime and Cyber Unit swung into action and intercepted two persons who were looking out for customers to sell deer horns on Saturday".



"Two horns with an estimated value of around Rs 2.50 lakh have been seized from the accused's possession," the SHO said.

According to the police, the accused have been booked under the relevant section of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Further investigations are underway, the SHO said. (ANI)

