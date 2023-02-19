Chhattisgarh: Two killed 12 injured after tractor-trolley overturns in Janjgir-Champa

Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Two people were killed and 12 others injured when a speeding tractor-trolley overturned near Sankar village in the district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday at around 7 pm near Sankar village under Akaltara Police Station area when the tractor-trolley carrying over 30 people was returning from a fair in Parsahi Nala on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Durgesh Singh (19) and Yugal Kishore Patel (25) were killed on the spot while 12 others including women were severely injured. All the occupants were the residents of Sankar village.



The injured were sent to Akaltara CSC for treatment and were later transferred to Bilaspur for better treatment while a few were discharged after administering first aid, police said

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to CHC hospital for post-mortem, they said.

According to eye witnesses, the tractor was being driven at a high speed by the driver following which he lost control and the tractor-trolley fell 5 feet deep on the roadside.

There was hue and cry at the spot following the accident. The villagers rushed to the spot and the rescue operations were started. (ANI)

