Chhattisgarh: Two Naxals gunned down, one arrested in Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Two Naxals were gunned down by security forces and one was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Sunday.

"A woman and man with Rs 5 lakh bounty each on their names were gunned down in the Gumiyapal forests under Kirandul police station area after an exchange of fire," Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav said.

"A woman Maoist was also arrested from the spot. Two weapons were recovered from their possession," he added.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

