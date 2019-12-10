Chhattisgarh: Two women killed in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Two women were killed at their residence in Tikrapara area of Raipur in Chhattisgarh here on Tuesday, police said.

"We have learned that their friends had come to their residence yesterday. It appears that they were attacked by a frying pan after a scuffle. We are investigating the matter and will nab the accused soon," additional superintendent of police (ASP) Praful Thakur told ANI.

He said that it appears that the two women, who were living on rent, died due to excessive bleeding.

"They were declared dead at the hospital. We have recovered some photographs and suspicious materials from the house. It looks like their friends frequently came to their residence here. We are collecting CCTV footage for investigation," Thakur added.

A case has been registered at Tikrapara police station.

BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal targeted the Congress-led state government over the development alleging that it was sleeping when such incidents are happening in the capital city.

"There are rape incidents across the state. Women and girls are being set ablaze. The government is sleeping when such incidents are happening in the capital. It is unfortunate that the government is busy with politics and is not taking any action in the issue," Agrawal said. (ANI)

