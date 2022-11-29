Chhattisgarh: Two youths, one woman get life term for rape

Korba (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 29 (ANI): A special court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to a woman and two youths convicted in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl in 2018.

The public prosecutor said the convicts lured the minor from her house and mixed intoxicants in her food.

The other two convicts then took the minor to a locality in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh where they took turns to rape her.



During a hearing on Monday, the court found the convicts guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 500 for each section under which the convicts were charged, the public prosecutor added.

A total of 16 witnesses were examined in court in connection with case before the accused were eventually convicted and sentenced. (ANI)

