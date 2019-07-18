Chhattisgarh: Undertrial prisoner escapes jail, nabbed within hours

Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Within five hours after he escaped, a prisoner was nabbed by police in Arjuni area of Dhamtari district in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

Itwari Sahu, who is undergoing trial for attempt to murder, jumped the jail boundary in the morning. Jail officials found him missing at the time of counting around 12 pm.

According to the police, jail authorities had chosen 14 inmates of a barrack for cleaning the jail premises. Sahu was not part of the group but he somehow managed to slip out of the barrack with them.

When the cleanliness work was completed, everyone except Sahu went to their barrack. He hid somewhere in the jail premises and later jumped and slip away.

Three jail guards were suspended for negligence in the case.

"CCTV footage shows that the prisoner made a ladder with bamboo and ropes that were lying in the jail premises as construction work was underway at the spotand jumped the wall," Dhamtari Deputy Collector HL Gaikwad said.

The police launched an operation in the nearby area to nab the prisoner and was arrested by a team of police in the evening. (ANI)

