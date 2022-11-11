Chhattisgarh viral video: Congress intends to create hatred towards Hinduism, humiliate Hindus, says BJP

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): After the video of a Congress mayor in Chhattisgarh criticising Hindu deities at an event went viral on the internet, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said on Wednesday that the Congress' only intention is to spread hatred towards Hinduism.

Trivedi was addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

"Today, a video from Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh came to the fore, in which Congress' Mayor is seen making derogatory remarks about Hindu deities," the BJP spokesperson said, adding that Congress' only intention is to spread hatred towards Hinduism and humiliate them.



A video has surfaced on social media, in which an anti-Hindu oath is being administered at an event. According to reports, a state-level Buddhism conference was organized in the Mohra ward of Rajnandgaon. People at large are seen taking an oath not to believe in Hindu gods and goddesses.

After the purported video filled with blasphemous statements, the BJP is now asking for detailed clarification over the incident from the Congress party.

Recently, the former working president of the party's Karnataka unit Satish Jarkiholi's statement against Hindus went viral. The BJP spokesperson said, "Two days ago the former working president of Congress party in Karnataka used a derogatory word for the word Hindu. It needs to be investigated what mantra Rahul Gandhi is whispering in the ears of people in his Bharat Jodo Yatra."

"I feel the general public is discerning whatever is happening in the country. The Prime Minister said that the 'Amrit Mahotsav' will dissolve all the poison in it. The so-called Param Shiv Bhakt Hindu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should come up and speak on the matter," Sudhanshu Trivedi said in the press briefing. (ANI)

