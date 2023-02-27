Chhattisgarh: Woman fights wild boar to save daughter's life, dies

Korba (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Emerging as an epitome of courage, a middle-aged woman on Sunday fought with a wild boar to save her 11-year-old daughter in Chhattisgarh's Korba district.

The woman has been identified as Duvsiya Bai (45).

"Displaying exemplary courage, the woman fought with a wild boar at village Teliyamar under the Pasan forest range in the district to protest against her daughter", said ranger (Pasan) Ramnivash Dahayat.



"In the fight, both the woman and the boar died", he added.

Shedding more details about the incident, the ranger said, "The victim woman along with her daughter went to the agriculture field to collect soil. While the woman and her daughter were busy digging soil, a wild boar headed towards the 11-year-old girl. After spotting the boar heading towards her daughter to attack, the victim rushed for her rescue and entered into a struggle with the wild animal."

"The struggle lasted for around half an hour and ended with the death of both woman and the animal", he added.

After being informed about the incident, a team of the forest department rushed to the village and carried out an investigation, said the ranger, adding that instant relief of Rs 25000 has been given to the relative of the victim woman. (ANI)

