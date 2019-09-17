Chhattisgarh: Woman health worker wades through to provide healthcare facilities to locals

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): In absence of a bridge, a woman health worker wades through the river to bring healthcare facilities to villagers in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district.

"I visit the village after crossing a river as it's surrounded by water on all sides. I feel scared, but I come here to provide medical aid to the villagers," Pushplata, Auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) told ANI here.

Shamsher Ali, a Rural Health Officer who often accompanies Pushplata, said, "This region is surrounded by river because of which people here don't have any healthcare facilities. There are around 1,500 people here. We have to come here to provide healthcare facilities to the locals. People here can't go to the hospital as there is no bridge over the river."

The locals said that they face a lot of issues due to the unavailability of a bridge over the river.

"Sister crosses the river to provide medicine to people here. We face a lot of issues during delivery time. But the medical persons come here to help us," a local said.

SDM RS Lal has lauded Pushplata's effort and has urged her to keep her safety in mind while performing her duties. (ANI)

