Kawardha (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The body of a Naxal was recovered on Sunday following an encounter between police and Naxals near Suratiya village here.
The deceased has been identified as Jugani, a woman Naxal belonging to Vistar Platoon 03.
A large amount of Maoist literature and other items were also recovered. (ANI)
Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxal killed in encounter with police in Kawardha
ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 17:10 IST
