Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo/ANI)
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo/ANI)

Chhattisgarh: Yatra organised under CM's leadership to promote teachings of Mahatma Gandhi

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:11 IST

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): A week-long 'padyatra' (foot march) under the banner 'Gandhi Vichaar Yatra' organised in Raipur city on Friday and will continue till October 10, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. This campaign aims to promote the vision and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi among the masses.
"The Gandhi Vichar Yatra will commence on October 4 from Gandhi Gram Kandel of Dhamtari district and will conclude at Gandhi Maidan of the capital city Raipur," reads the press release.
This 'padyatra' is organised on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of 'Father of the Nation' and to promote vision and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi among the masses and to commemorate Kandel Nahar Satyagrah.
Vidhan Sabha Speaker Charandas Mahant, cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs, public representatives and a large number of citizens will participate in this 'padyatra'.
The 'padyatra' commenced after Chief Minister Baghel unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and addressed the public gathering.
Next day, Gandhi Vichaar Yatra procession will continue with the journey from 9 pm and reach the village Dandesara at 11 am, where a general assembly will be held.
Gandhi Vichaar Yatra will reach Bhusrenga village via Kurud, Kanhapuri. Meanwhile, the general assembly will be held in Kurud at 1 pm and at Kanhapuri at 2 pm.
On October 6, Gandhi Vichaar Yatra will start from village Bhusrenga at 9 am and reach the village Chorbhatti at 10 pm, where after general assembly, the procession would reach Baagdehi at 1:30 pm.
After holding general assembly there, the procession will walk all the way and reach the village Bhindravani at 2:30 pm.
The procession will reach Devri at 3:30 pm, village Kosmarra at 4:30 pm, Sihaad rest house at 5 pm, and Bhakhara via Sihaad Mod at 6:30 pm, where the statue of Gandhi will be unveiled and general assembly will be held. Thereafter, participants of the procession will rest for the night in village Bhakhara.
Gandhi Vichaar Yatra will commence the journey from Bakhara at 9 am on October 7 and reach Silidih at 1 pm crossing Supela, Semra, Siltara.
Meanwhile, the general assembly will be held in Supela at 11 am, Semra at 12noon, and in Siltara at 12.30. On October 8, the procession will start off at 9 am from Silidih and reach Raipur after holding the general assembly in Kanamuka at 10 am, Kachna at 10:30 am.
The general assembly at Rakhi Mod will be held at 12 noon and Vichar Yatra will reach Khorpa at 2 pm, where participants of the procession will have night stay.
On October 9, the procession will start at 9 am from Khorpa and reach Kolar at 12 noon, Chachanpair at 1:30 pm, Mrijgahan at 3 pm and Sejbahar at 4:30 pm. The general assembly will be held in each of these destinations.
After night stay at Sejbahar, Gandhi Vichar Yatra will commence from Sejbahar at 9 am on October 10, and reach Dunda at 10.30, Santoshi Nagar at 12.30, where general assembly will be held.
Thereafter, the procession would reach Gandhi Maidan in Raipur, where the concluding ceremony will be held. (ANI)

