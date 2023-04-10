Chhattisgarh's Bemetara violence: VHP calls State bandh today, urge shutting of shops

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 10 (ANI): In view of a Statewide 'bandh' call by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other organisations over violence in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, workers of the outfit and those of BJP, which has lent support to the protest, have urged people to close their businesses on Monday.

On Saturday, 22-year-old, Bhuneswar Sahu, was killed in a clash between two groups in the Biranpur village. Three police personnel were also injured in the incident.

Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Maheshwari said, "Today a bandh has been called by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal. An additional police force has also been deployed in all police stations. More than 400 police officers have been deployed in all the police stations, Extra patrolling is also being done."

"We've got information that they plan to hold a 'chakka jam' at three to four locations. We will try to disperse them as soon as possible," the police official said.

BJP district president Jayanti Patel said the decision for a 'bandh' was necessary due to the violence in the state. He said that BJP is supporting the call for the bandh.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Bemetara, Indira Kalyan Elesela had said yesterday, "A bandh has been called tomorrow in view of yesterday's incident. We are ready for this. We hope everything remains peaceful."

"We are fully prepared. The crowd has been controlled by installing barricades at many places," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, State BJP spokesperson Kedar Gupta said, "Bharatiya Janata Party will join the Chhattisgarh bandh called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad over the incident in Bemetara that resulted in the death of one youth and the bandh will be held on Monday."

"... the incident took place in Saja Vidhansabha. There were continuously eight cases of love jihad in that area and Sahu Samaj was creating public awareness that Love Jihad is a crime", Gupta said.

He also alleged conspiracy behind the youth's murder and the government was supporting the accused.

Meanwhile, amid heavy police deployment and imposition of Section 144 in the area, the last rites of Bhuneswar Sahu, was performed on Sunday.

According to police, as per preliminary information, on Saturday (April 8) a fight broke out between children belonging to two groups in Biranpur village and subsequently tension escalated leading to a clash between members of two groups.

Police have so far arrested 11 people in connection with the violence and are investigating the case. (ANI)