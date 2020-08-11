Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur becomes country's first municipal corporation to provide forestland right certificates to people of urban area

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur has become the first municipal corporation in the country where people of an urban area have been provided forest land right certificates.

On the occasion of the International Day of World's Indigenous Peoples on Sunday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel commenced the distribution of forestland right certificates by giving away the certificates to four beneficiaries of Jagdalpur via video conferencing.

Jagdalpur is among the few municipal corporations, jurisdiction areas of which includes forestlands. Nearly 1,777 applications have been received for forestland right certificates, which will be resolved as per the rules.

Baghel said the Forest Rights Act has the provision of allotting forestland lease to the eligible forest dwellers in forestland of urban areas. But till date, this provision was not enacted.

Enactment of this provision has started in Chhattisgarh in public interest, he said.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister approved sanction of Rs 6 crores and allotment of 5 acres of land to the Koya Kutma community on the request of MLA Chitrakote Rajman Benham.

He also approved a community hall for Koya Kutma community and a museum for preserving the historical and archaeological heritages, art and culture of Bastar.

The Chief Minister distributed cheques to 271 beneficiaries symbolically under the Shaheed Veer Narayan Swalamban Yojana. He felicitated 140 meritorious tribal students with cheques worth Rs 5,100 and certificates for outstanding performance in Class 12 and 10 examinations. (ANI)