A visual from Chandigarh airport.
A visual from Chandigarh airport.

CHIAL ensures smooth operation of special flight from Chandigarh to Paro

ANI | Updated: Mar 28, 2020 21:09 IST

Chandigarh [India], Mar 28 (ANI): The Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) is pulling all stops in its efforts to help people when the entire country is going through lockdown as a preventive measure to check the spread of coronavirus.
CHIAL has provided all possible help in the smooth operation of a Drukair special flight on Saturday from Chandigarh to Paro, with 140 passengers on board, mostly students from Bhutan, reads a statement.
The evacuation plan was operationalised as per the standard operating procedures and by taking all necessary precautions for handling the passengers. The flight took off from Chandigarh airport at 2:30 pm.
"CISF, IAF, immigration authorities and Punjab Police provided required support for the smooth operation of the flight," the statement added. (ANI)

iocl
iocl