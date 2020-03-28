CHIAL ensures smooth operation of special flight from Chandigarh to Paro

Chandigarh [India], Mar 28 (ANI): The Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) is pulling all stops in its efforts to help people when the entire country is going through lockdown as a preventive measure to check the spread of coronavirus.

CHIAL has provided all possible help in the smooth operation of a Drukair special flight on Saturday from Chandigarh to Paro, with 140 passengers on board, mostly students from Bhutan, reads a statement.

The evacuation plan was operationalised as per the standard operating procedures and by taking all necessary precautions for handling the passengers. The flight took off from Chandigarh airport at 2:30 pm.

"CISF, IAF, immigration authorities and Punjab Police provided required support for the smooth operation of the flight," the statement added. (ANI)

