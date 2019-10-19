Supreme Court of India.
Supreme Court of India.

Chidambaram bail: Justice Bhanumati asks Sibal, Tushar Mehta to 'smile' while arguing

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): The hearing on bail plea of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram witnessed a heated exchange of arguments in the Supreme Court on Friday, compelling the Bench to step in to defuse the tension.
During the hearing before a three-judge Bench, Justice R Bhanumati was seen suggesting senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who represented Chidambaram, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Central Burea of Investigation (CBI) to "smile" while arguing.
"I request the counsels to smile at each other and argue," Justice Bhanumati, who was heading the Bench, said during the fiery session of arguments.
Temperature rose in the courtroom when Sibal began his arguments after the Solicitor General concluded his.
Sibal said Chidambaram was charge-sheeted based on "this and that". "In the 2G case charge-sheet said something and what happened?" Sibal argued referring to the acquittal of the accused in the 2G scam case.
Objecting to the analogy drawn by Sibal, Mehta interrupted him and said the 2G case is under appeal (pending before the Delhi High Court).
To this, Sibal said, "There is a judgement".
"There is an appeal," Mehta shot back.
A visibly miffed Sibal then said he will argue the case the way he wishes to. "I did not interrupt you even once (during the argument). This is not done," Sibal objected.
At this, Mehta said, "Don't bring up fairytales".
"Sometimes you threaten and sometimes you interrupt. I have respect for your office, but this is not the way..." Sibal shot back.
At this point, Justice Bhanumati urged both the counsels to "smile" at each other as they argue their case.
Later, the Bench, also comprising Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Hrishikesh Roy, reserved the verdict in the case after hearing the arguments of both the parties.
The court was hearing a plea filed by Chidambaram against an order of the Delhi High Court which dismissed his bail petition in the INX media case. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 01:09 IST

In Aurangabad, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi woos voters with dance

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi was seen performing a dance step during a campaign rally in Aurangabad on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:37 IST

Northern Railway announces special trains for festive season

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Anticipating the extra rush of passengers during the festive season of Diwali and Chhath in the northbound trains, the Northern Railway on Friday announced seven pairs of special trains.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:28 IST

Why is Chandrakant Patil scared of contesting from Kohlapur?...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Friday hit out at the state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, questioning the latter's decision to contest from Kothrud instead of his native place Kohlapur.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:28 IST

India wins vote to host Interpol General Assembly in 2022

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): India on Friday successfully won the vote to host the Interpol General Assembly in the national capital in 2022, as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations of its independence.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:23 IST

Chidambaram has lost 5 kg in jail: Sibal

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has lost five kilograms weight in jail since his arrest in connection with the INX Media case, his lawyer Kapil Sibal told the Supreme Court on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:21 IST

EC seizes over 78 lakhs unaccounted cash from Colaba assembly...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Election Commission (EC) on Friday seized over Rs 78 lakhs unaccounted cash in Colaba assembly constituency in poll-bound Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:21 IST

Rahul plays cricket after chopper forced to make emergency landing

Rewari (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday played cricket with local boys here after his chopper made an emergency landing at the KLP College ground here due to inclement weather.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:21 IST

DRDO signs 30 licensing agreements on Technology Transfer

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has signed 30 licensing agreements for Transfer of Technology (ToT) with 16 Indian companies, including three start-ups, at Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit 2019, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Frid

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:12 IST

Those who destroyed banking system now in jail, says Modi

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Oct 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a veiled dig at Congress leader P Chidambaram and also referred to arrests in bank fraud cases and said the government has undertaken a cleanliness drive in which more steps will be taken.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:12 IST

Delhi: Gahlot inspects Dwarka hotspot, directs immediate...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Environment Minister in Delhi government Kailash Gahlot on Friday inspected Dwarka sub-city, a designated hot spot by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and took stock of efforts to check the prevailing ambient air quality situation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:11 IST

40,000 indigenous bulletproof jackets supplied to Indian Army

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Indian Army has been supplied 40,000 indigenous bulletproof jackets for its troops carrying out anti-terror operations in the Kashmir valley.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:11 IST

'Taarek pe tareek': Sunny Deol campaigns through dialogues in...

Hisar (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): BJP MP Sunny Deol on Friday delivered dialogues from his films while campaigning for party candidate Captain Abhimanyu, who is contesting from Narnaund.

Read More
iocl