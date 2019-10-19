Chidambaram bail: Justice Bhanumati asks Sibal, Tushar Mehta to 'smile' while arguing

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): The hearing on bail plea of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram witnessed a heated exchange of arguments in the Supreme Court on Friday, compelling the Bench to step in to defuse the tension.

During the hearing before a three-judge Bench, Justice R Bhanumati was seen suggesting senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who represented Chidambaram, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Central Burea of Investigation (CBI) to "smile" while arguing.

"I request the counsels to smile at each other and argue," Justice Bhanumati, who was heading the Bench, said during the fiery session of arguments.

Temperature rose in the courtroom when Sibal began his arguments after the Solicitor General concluded his.

Sibal said Chidambaram was charge-sheeted based on "this and that". "In the 2G case charge-sheet said something and what happened?" Sibal argued referring to the acquittal of the accused in the 2G scam case.

Objecting to the analogy drawn by Sibal, Mehta interrupted him and said the 2G case is under appeal (pending before the Delhi High Court).

To this, Sibal said, "There is a judgement".

"There is an appeal," Mehta shot back.

A visibly miffed Sibal then said he will argue the case the way he wishes to. "I did not interrupt you even once (during the argument). This is not done," Sibal objected.

At this, Mehta said, "Don't bring up fairytales".

"Sometimes you threaten and sometimes you interrupt. I have respect for your office, but this is not the way..." Sibal shot back.

At this point, Justice Bhanumati urged both the counsels to "smile" at each other as they argue their case.

Later, the Bench, also comprising Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Hrishikesh Roy, reserved the verdict in the case after hearing the arguments of both the parties.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Chidambaram against an order of the Delhi High Court which dismissed his bail petition in the INX media case. (ANI)

