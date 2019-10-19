Former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram (File photo)
Former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram (File photo)

Chidambaram has lost 5 kg in jail: Sibal

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has lost five kilograms weight in jail where he has been in custody in connection with the INX Media case, his lawyer Kapil Sibal told the Supreme Court on Friday.
"Chidambaram has lost weight from 73 kg to 68 kg. There is a look out notice against him. All evidence cannot be tampered and with agencies," Sibal said.
The top court on Friday reserved judgement on a plea of Chidambaram against the order of Delhi High Court that dismissed his bail petition in the INX media case.
A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi reserved the judgement on the bail hearing plea after hearing arguments from the counsels of Chidambaram and CBI.
The CBI filed a chargesheet in a Delhi Court here in connection with the INX media case on Friday. P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram, former media baron Peter Mukerjea among others have been named in the CBI chargesheet.
Reacting to the same, Karti tweeted, "It's been done only to beat the 60-day deadline of my father's custody. We will deal with it as per legal procedure and will be vindicated. Unfortunate that family, associates and members of the civil service are pulled into a pure political score-settling fight."
Chidambaram was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. A special court had on Thursday sent him to the ED custody till October 24. In August, the senior Congress leader was booked by the CBI to probe the charges of corruption in the same case.
In the CBI case, the court has extended his judicial custody in Tihar jail till October 24.
The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister.
ED is investigating the alleged offence of money laundering that arose out of the FIR. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 01:09 IST

In Aurangabad, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi woos voters with dance

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi was seen performing a dance step during a campaign rally in Aurangabad on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:37 IST

Northern Railway announces special trains for festive season

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Anticipating the extra rush of passengers during the festive season of Diwali and Chhath in the northbound trains, the Northern Railway on Friday announced seven pairs of special trains.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:28 IST

Why is Chandrakant Patil scared of contesting from Kohlapur?...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Friday hit out at the state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, questioning the latter's decision to contest from Kothrud instead of his native place Kohlapur.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:28 IST

India wins vote to host Interpol General Assembly in 2022

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): India on Friday successfully won the vote to host the Interpol General Assembly in the national capital in 2022, as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations of its independence.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:21 IST

EC seizes over 78 lakhs unaccounted cash from Colaba assembly...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Election Commission (EC) on Friday seized over Rs 78 lakhs unaccounted cash in Colaba assembly constituency in poll-bound Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:21 IST

Rahul plays cricket after chopper forced to make emergency landing

Rewari (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday played cricket with local boys here after his chopper made an emergency landing at the KLP College ground here due to inclement weather.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:21 IST

DRDO signs 30 licensing agreements on Technology Transfer

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has signed 30 licensing agreements for Transfer of Technology (ToT) with 16 Indian companies, including three start-ups, at Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit 2019, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Frid

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:12 IST

Those who destroyed banking system now in jail, says Modi

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Oct 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a veiled dig at Congress leader P Chidambaram and also referred to arrests in bank fraud cases and said the government has undertaken a cleanliness drive in which more steps will be taken.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:12 IST

Delhi: Gahlot inspects Dwarka hotspot, directs immediate...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Environment Minister in Delhi government Kailash Gahlot on Friday inspected Dwarka sub-city, a designated hot spot by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and took stock of efforts to check the prevailing ambient air quality situation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:11 IST

40,000 indigenous bulletproof jackets supplied to Indian Army

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Indian Army has been supplied 40,000 indigenous bulletproof jackets for its troops carrying out anti-terror operations in the Kashmir valley.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:11 IST

'Taarek pe tareek': Sunny Deol campaigns through dialogues in...

Hisar (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): BJP MP Sunny Deol on Friday delivered dialogues from his films while campaigning for party candidate Captain Abhimanyu, who is contesting from Narnaund.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:11 IST

PM Modi says justice not done to Mumbai blast victims, says...

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Oct 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress of not giving justice to the victims of 1993 terror blasts and made a veiled attack at NCP leader Praful Patel being summoned by the ED in connection with a land deal case linked to Dawood Ibrahim's clos

Read More
iocl