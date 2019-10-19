Chidambaram has lost 5 kg in jail: Sibal

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has lost five kilograms weight in jail where he has been in custody in connection with the INX Media case, his lawyer Kapil Sibal told the Supreme Court on Friday.

"Chidambaram has lost weight from 73 kg to 68 kg. There is a look out notice against him. All evidence cannot be tampered and with agencies," Sibal said.

The top court on Friday reserved judgement on a plea of Chidambaram against the order of Delhi High Court that dismissed his bail petition in the INX media case.

A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi reserved the judgement on the bail hearing plea after hearing arguments from the counsels of Chidambaram and CBI.

The CBI filed a chargesheet in a Delhi Court here in connection with the INX media case on Friday. P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram, former media baron Peter Mukerjea among others have been named in the CBI chargesheet.

Reacting to the same, Karti tweeted, "It's been done only to beat the 60-day deadline of my father's custody. We will deal with it as per legal procedure and will be vindicated. Unfortunate that family, associates and members of the civil service are pulled into a pure political score-settling fight."

Chidambaram was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. A special court had on Thursday sent him to the ED custody till October 24. In August, the senior Congress leader was booked by the CBI to probe the charges of corruption in the same case.

In the CBI case, the court has extended his judicial custody in Tihar jail till October 24.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister.

ED is investigating the alleged offence of money laundering that arose out of the FIR. (ANI)

