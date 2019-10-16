Chidambaram in good spirits, procedural games being played for political theatrics, says son Karti

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): After meeting P Chidamabaram at Tihar Jail, Congress lawmaker Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday said that his father is in good spirits and "procedural games" are being played against him for political theatrics.

"I came to meet my father as I am entitled to meet him twice a week. He is in good spirits and whatever these procedural games are being played are for political theatrics," Karti told media persons here.

Soon after, P Chidambaram was arrested by Enforcement Directorate after questioning. A three-member team of the probe agency had arrived at Tihar jail in the morning to interrogate the former union minister in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

Alleging that the case is nothing but a case of "political vendetta", Karti said: "There are no facts. It is a bogus investigation to continue to keep former finance and home minister in some sought of custody for alleged transactions which apparently happened in 2006. This only thing is being played out for the vicarious pleasure of a few and for the television audience."

Karti maintained that he will appeal in the right manner after whatever the court says.

Nalini and Karti Chidambaram, the wife and son of the Congress leader, had too reached the jail premises ahead of the interrogation process.



Officers of ED who arrived at Tihar Jail to interrogate P Chidambaram were Mahesh Gupta, Sandeep Thapliyal, and Dainik Jain.



This came after a special court here on Tuesday allowed the law enforcement agency to grill Chidambaram for 30 minutes in connection with the matter.



Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar had allowed the ED to interrogate the Congress leader and arrest him if deemed necessary.



Chidambaram is currently in judicial custody in Tihar Jail in a corruption case related to the alleged scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). His remand is slated to end on October 17.



The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister.



ED is investigating the alleged offence of money laundering that arose out of the FIR. (ANI)

