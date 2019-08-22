Chidambaram is cooperative, never skipped Interrogation : his counsel in court

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): Opposing CBI's plea for a five-day remand, Congress leader P Chidambaram's counsel told the special CBI court in the INX Media case that he had cooperated with the investigating agency and has never skipped interrogation.

"Last night CBI said that they wanted to interrogate Chidambaram. They did not start the interrogation till 12 noon (today) and asked him only 12 questions. By now they should know what questions to ask. The questions had nothing to do with Chidambaram," Sibal told CBI judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

"This is the case which has nothing to do with evidence but with something else," he said.

Sibal further argued that the accused in this case is Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram who was granted regular bail by the Delhi High Court on March, 2018. while the other accused, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, were on default bail.

"Investigation complete as draft charge-sheet is ready. The sanction was sought. Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval is given by 6 Government Secretaries and none have been arrested. This is a case of documentary evidence. He (Chidambaram) has never skipped interrogation," he argued.

Referring to the Delhi High Court judgment rejecting the anticipatory bail of Chidambaram, Sibal argued, "If a Judge has taken seven months to deliver the judgment, then is that the protective umbrella Chidambaram got? We are aggrieved."

Chidambaram's other counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that CBI's entire case is based on Indrani Mukherjea's evidence and a case diary.

"Non-cooperation is if the probe agency calls me five times and I don't go. Non-cooperation is not giving the answer they like to hear. They called Chidambaram once and he went. Where is non-cooperation?" he said.

On Wednesday, the former minister failed to get relief from the Supreme Court over CBI and ED's pursuit of him as the matter was not heard by the court despite repeated efforts of his lawyers. The CBI and ED the filed caveats in the Supreme Court over Chidambaram's plea seeking protection from arrest in the INX media case.

The Congress leader's lawyers had moved the apex court against Tuesday's Delhi High Court order dismissing his anticipatory bail plea regarding cases filed by the CBI and the ED related to the alleged INX Media scam. The Delhi High Court had in its order said that the grant of bail in cases like this will send a wrong message to the society. (ANI)