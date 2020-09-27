Chidambaram, Kumaraswamy condole Jaswant Singh's demise

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday conveyed his condolences to the family after the demise of former union minister Jaswant Singh while terming him as a "gracious gentleman".

The Congress leader said that Singh had "paid a heavy price" for not being connected to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during his stint with the BJP.

"Saddened by the passing away of Jaswant Singh, a gracious gentleman. Although he was a minister in BJP governments, he did not come from the ranks of the RSS and paid a price of being ignored after Vajpayeeji passed away. Jaswant Singh was not an economist but was willing to listen to sound economic advice. My sincere condolences to Manvendra Singh and other members of the family," Chidambaram's tweet read.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy also paid tributes to the former union minister.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former Union Minister and veteran politician Shri Jaswant Singh. I express my sincere condolences to his family," Kumaraswamy's tweet read.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also expressed grief at Singh's demise.



"The news of the demise of former Union Minister Shri Jaswant Singh is deeply saddening. Fiercely patriotic, articulate and eloquent, Jaswant Singh made his mark as India's Defence Minister, Minister of External Affairs and Finance Minister in the government led by late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His learned speeches and interventions within Parliament and outside were awaited and appreciated by one and all," Koshyari said through a statement.

He added that with the passing away of Singh "India has lost a world class diplomat and statesman."

The former union minister passed away today morning, due to a cardiac arrest, at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi. According to the hospital, Singh's COVID-19 status was negative.

"He was admitted on June 25, 2020, and was treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome and effects of Severe Head Injury old (Optd) had a Cardiac arrest this morning," the hospital said.

"Despite the best efforts of the attending team of specialists to resuscitate him, he could not be revived and passed away," it added.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also paid tributes to the former union minister.

A veteran BJP leader, Jaswant Singh, had first served in the Indian Army before joining politics. He served as a member of both the Houses of the Parliament and held several important positions in the NDA Cabinet. (ANI)

