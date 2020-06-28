Chidambaram moots idea of naming university after PV Narasimha Rao

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday mooted the idea of naming a university after former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

On the 99th birth anniversary of Rao, Chidamabaram said in a statement that if it was in his power, he will name a University, existing or new, after Rao to focus on the "study of the old PPE -- Politics, Philosophy and Economics -- subjects in which the former Prime Minister was a scholar and practitioner."



The Congress leader said Rao was the person who boldly pulled India out of an outdated mindset and put the country firmly on the path of becoming a prosperous and self-reliant nation.

"He had his friends, adversaries and critics, but no one can doubt his historic contribution to India. The governments of India, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should celebrate his centenary year in a befitting manner," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Rao and remembered him as one of the most experienced leaders of India, who always raised his voice against injustice and led the country through a critical phase. (ANI)

