Chidambaram questions delay in release of Comedian Munawar Faruqui

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday questioned the delay in the release of comedian Munawar Faruqui by the Madhya Pradesh Police and jail authorities despite the order of interim bail granted by the Supreme Court yesterday.

Taking on Twitter, Chidambaram said that it has been more than 30 hours since the order was passed but Munawar Faruqui has not released from jail.

"Why has Munawar Faruqui not been released from jail despite an order of interim bail granted by the Supreme Court yesterday morning," Chidambaram tweeted.



"It is nearly 30 hours since the order was passed. Yet, the order is being undermined by the MP police and jail authorities. Is all this happening with or without the knowledge of the MP Chief Minister?" he asked in a subsequent tweet.

Faruqui, who was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police in a case relating to allegedly hurting religious sentiments, was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Faruqui and four others were arrested on January 1 following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud, for objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on New Year's Day. Later one more person was arrested.

Faruqui is in judicial remand and lodged in Indore Central Jail. A magistrate's court and a sessions court rejected his bail pleas, following which he moved to the High Court.

An Allahabad court had also issued a production warrant against Faruqui in a case of the alleged derogatory depiction of Hindu deities by him on social media. An FIR was lodged against the comedian by an advocate in April last year accusing him of mocking and insulting Hindu deities in his viral video clips on social media. (ANI)

