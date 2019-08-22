P Chidambaram being taken into CBI custody. Photo/ANIANI
P Chidambaram being taken into CBI custody. Photo/ANIANI

Chidambaram sent to CBI custody till August 26

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A special CBI court on Thursday sent former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram to CBI custody till August 26 in the INX Media corruption case.
The former union minister was arrested by the CBI from his residence in New Delhi late on Wednesday.
The court said family members and lawyers are permitted to meet Chidambaram for 30 minutes a day.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who argued for the CBI, had moved an application seeking 5-day custody of Chidambaram.
Mehta argued that custodial interrogation of the Congress leader was required as the former Finance Minister was "evasive" and "non-cooperative" in the investigation.
Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar heard the arguments of the CBI and Chidambaram's counsels.
Mehta said that the case, which is a classic example of money laundering, is in the pre-charge sheet stage. (ANI)

