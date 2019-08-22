Chidambaram should follow law, will be punished if he is an offender: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday accused senior Congress leader P Chidambaram of not adhering to law of the land while stating that 'if he is an offender, he will be punished'.

"Democracy was murdered long ago during the emergency. Yesterday, the entire nation saw Chidambaram going missing for over 25 hours. If he claims to be a prominent personality then what was the need of absconding?" Singh said while speaking to ANI.

"He is such a prominent leader so he should follow the law. If he is an offender, he will be punished," he added.

Upon reaching the former Union Minister's residence on Tuesday, CBI officials were unable to find P Chidambaram following which they pasted a notice at his premises asking him to present himself within two hours.

Chidambaram, one of the key ministers during ten years of UPA regime, was taken to headquarters of the probe agency after CBI officials scaled the boundary walls of his residence in Jor Bagh on Wednesday night to arrest him in connection with the INX Media case.

He was arrested after he failed to get relief from the Supreme Court over CBI and ED's pursuit of him. He is likely to be produced before a CBI court at Rouse Avenue today.

Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Randeep Singh Surjewala have voiced their discontent against the arrest of former union minister by the investigation agencies. (ANI)

