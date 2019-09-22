Chidambaram takes a dig at CBI for calling him a 'flight risk'

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday ridiculed the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) charge that he was a flight risk.

"I am thrilled to discover that according to some people, I will grow golden wings and fly away to the moon. I hope I will have a safe landing," his family tweeted on his behalf on Sunday.

A Delhi court on Thursday extended Chidambaram's judicial custody till October 3 in a corruption case filed by the CBI.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21. At present, he is in judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

He is facing a probe by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged irregularities in granting the clearance to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007. (ANI)

